MONTREAL -- Two teenagers were taken to hospital in Montreal to be treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting early Monday morning.

The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) says it has been informed both boys will survive.

Officers met with the teenagers shortly after the event – one of them, aged 16, agreed to collaborate, while the other, 17, refused.

According to preliminary information, the SPVM says the two victims were sitting on steps outside of a building on Dornal Ave. near the Lemieux St. intersection around 1:45 a.m. in Snowdown when they were shot by suspects who immediately fled the scene.

Police were notified of the event after someone called 911 but by the time they arrived, the victims had left and were found an hour later in hospital.

Both teens are known to police. By morning, the SPVM said no arrests had been made.

A perimeter was established by offers near the building where the adolescents were attacked. Investigators will analyze the scene over the course of the day on Monday and the victims will also be interrogated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2020.