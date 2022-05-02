Two suspects charged after a string of Montreal car thefts, break-and-enters

A man and a woman are facing charges after a string of car thefts and breaking and entering crimes in Montreal's Saint-Laurent and Bordeaux-Cartierville boroughs in April.

Ali Bazid and Myriam Forget-Barreck, both 40, are alleged to have stolen two cars and over $5,000 of property from nine vehicles, according to the Montreal police (SPVM).

The SPVM said the suspects allegedly targeted defective garage doors to break into underground garages and make off with cars and personal lockers in addition to smashing windows and taking goods from inside vehicles.

"Surveillance cameras and residents who caught them in the act allowed investigators to identify and arrest the suspects," the SPVM said in a news release. "The suspects (allegedly) managed to get their hands on, among other things, close to $900 in cash, tires, hubcaps, construction tools, stethoscopes, clothing and purses."

The two appeared in court on break and enter, auto theft, theft, mischief and other charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and other charges may be added.