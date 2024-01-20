Two suspects arrested after shots were fired at a residence in the Laurentians

Shots were fired at a home in Lorraine, a small municipality in the Laurentians north of Montreal, in the middle of the night.

Fortunately, no one was injured, according to police.

Thérèse-De Blainville police (RIPTB) officers were called to the scene on Côte de Moselle Street at around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday.

On the scene, officers met with witnesses to the event and set up a security perimeter.

"Responsibility for the case has been handed over to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), which is currently conducting the investigation, assisted by RIPTB officers," said a news release from the municipal police force.

A major police operation led to the arrest of two people in the suspect vehicle in a nearby municipality.

"Laval police (SPL) officers quickly located a suspect vehicle that had been linked to the call. The vehicle was located on Chomedey Boulevard in Laval. The two occupants fled on foot. They were eventually caught up with and arrested by the police," said SQ spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert.

The two arrested suspects are Ontarians aged 25 and 27. It was still too early in the investigation to determine whether they were known to the police, as was the occupant of the targeted residence in Lorraine.

"They (the suspects) were in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Ontario. They will be interviewed by investigators from the Sûreté du Québec's Major Crime Division," said Brochu-Joubert.

s for the crime scene, "traces of firearm projectiles were found at the residence," the SQ spokesperson confirmed.

"A firearm was also found by police in the area. Forensic examinations will be carried out on the property and on the weapon found," said Ève Brochu-Joubert.