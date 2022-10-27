Two suspects arrested after man found dead in car near Quebec City
Quebec provincial police (SQ) reported the arrest of two suspects Thursday in connection with the death of Achraf Thimoumi, who was found dead in a vehicle on Aug. 8 in Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury, in the Quebec City area.
The two suspects, residents of the Albanel and Normandin municipalities, will appear in court by videoconference later Thursday. They are both men ages 35 and 34 years old.
The death of Achraf Thimoumi, a foreign national from Morocco, is connected to drugs, according to the SQ investigationg.
Police say the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DCPP) will determine the nature of the charges against the suspects.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 27, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Convicted wife killer Colin Thatcher at tough-on-crime Saskatchewan throne speech
Saskatchewan kicked off its fall legislative session Wednesday with a tough-on-crime throne speech presented while a former cabinet minister turned notorious convicted killer sat in the chamber.
'We are not strangers in the country:' Advocates question why Diwali isn't a public holiday in Canada
The recent move to make Diwali a public holiday in NYC has raised questions as to why a similar move hasn't already been made in Canada, which is home to millions of South Asians.
'It felt really demeaning': Passenger with disability removed from flight at Vancouver airport
As he settled into his seat on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary last Friday, Shayne De Wilde was approached by airline staff, who told him there was a problem with one of his electric wheelchairs.
Food bank usage across Canada hit all-time high, nearly 1.5M visits in March: report
The number of people using food banks across the country surged to an all-time high earlier this year, with high inflation and low social assistance rates cited as key factors in the rise, a new report from Food Banks Canada indicates.
RCMP investigating reports of Chinese 'police stations' operating in Ontario
The RCMP says it’s investigating reports of criminal activity at so-called "police stations" reportedly set up by the People’s Republic of China in the Greater Toronto Area.
What really happened to Nika Shahkarami? Witnesses to her final hours cast doubt on Iran's story
A Tehran prosecutor initially said 16-year-old Nika Shahkarami died after being thrown from a building's roof, and that her death 'had no connection to the protests' of that day, but despite apparently declaring her death a homicide, he did not say whether there were suspects under investigation.
'Very uncommon': Dead great white shark washes up on Cape Breton shoreline
For the second time in less than two weeks, a dead great white shark has washed up on a shoreline in the Maritimes.
'Crypto king' refused to hand over diamond-studded Rolex, Audi in bankruptcy proceeding
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was almost arrested twice after the 23-year-old refused to hand over his diamond-studded Rolex, Audi and cell phone to a bankruptcy trustee.
Skechers says escorted Ye out of L.A. office after rapper arrived 'unannounced'
Skechers said on Wednesday its executives escorted Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, out of a Los Angeles corporate office, after the rapper and fashion designer "showed up unannounced and uninvited."
Toronto
Twenty-six guests file lawsuit against new Whitby, Ont. spa after staph contamination
Kamilah Headley had never visited a spa before she went to the Thermëa Spa Village in Whitby, Ont., on Oct. 9 – it was her first time indulging in a full day of self-care. But a few days after her outing, she says she started experiencing shooting pain down her neck.
Landlord claims 'professional' tenant owes her $13,000 after she stopped paying rent
The landlord of a Ontario home is worried she'll lose her house after she said a tenant stopped paying rent almost immediately after moving in.
Atlantic
'Living here is a complete nightmare': Portapique survivor of N.S. shooting struggling with little support
Leon Joudrey's home is surrounded by terrible memories of the night his friends and neighbours just down the road were killed in Nova Scotia's mass shooting.
Horizon makes changes to sexual assault services after patient turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick's Horizon Health Network has announced several changes to its sexual assault nurse examiner program, including a new name, that will help ensure consistent access and improved care to sexual assault and intimate partner violence victims.
London
LPS say suspect arrested while wearing Mayor's Chain of Office
London police have arrested a man in the downtown core after being seen wearing the stolen Mayor’s Chain of Office. Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man was seen leaving City Hall after concealing the historical ‘Chain of Office’ under his clothing.
Child porn charges laid against Woodstock woman
A Woodstock woman is facing charges in relation to a child pornography investigation, according to police.
Body found in Lake Erie
OPP are following up on a report of human remains found in the waters of Lake Erie in Long Point. Around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday OPP were notified that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and Canadian Coast Guard found a body in the water near the tip of Long Point while they were doing training exercises.
Northern Ontario
Murder charges against her were dropped, now she's coming for the cops
The murder charge has been dropped against a Sudbury woman accused in her estranged husband's death and now that his brother has been sentenced for the crime, she is coming after the cops.
Calgary
Surging demand on Alberta's food banks: Food Banks Canada
The cost of groceries across Canada is up 11.4 per cent compared to 2021, the most significant increase recorded since August 1981, and more and more Albertans are turning to food banks for help.
RCMP confirm Tia Blood found dead in Lethbridge County
RCMP say a body found in Lethbridge County on Monday is that of 34-year-old Tia Blood, who went missing earlier this month.
Alberta surpasses 5K COVID deaths; impacted family, experts call for continued vigilance
Alberta has now tipped over the 5,000 mark for COVID-19 deaths, hitting close to home for a Calgary family grieving a loved one who died after contracting the infection earlier this year.
Kitchener
Police investigate crash in Cambridge
Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) are investigating a crash in Cambridge involving a car and a transport truck.
'Around the world, Guelph is known for agriculture': U of G welcomes inaugural activist-in-residence
The University of Guelph has named Gabriel Allahdua its first activist-in-residence, a role based at the Grounded and Engagement Theory Lab (GET Lab) in the College of Arts.
Vancouver
British-Chinese cultural mash-up may explain B.C.'s fondness for Halloween fireworks
Fireworks have long been part of Halloween in B.C.'s Lower Mainland and historians suggest the tradition may involve a combination of English and Chinese heritage.
B.C. monitoring a handful of 'Scrabble variants' of COVID-19 found in province
They’re nicknamed “Scrabble variants” for the collection of letters identifying them, but there’s nothing fun about the new strains of the Omicron variant spreading around the world and detected in British Columbia labs.
Caught on camera: Luxury SUV slams into woodworking shop in B.C. community
A wild crash that was recently caught on camera in Fort Langley, B.C., has reignited calls for new measures to stop speeders and reckless drivers in the area.
Edmonton
Man accused of kidnapping, raping 13-year-old Edmonton girl ordered to unlock his phone
Noah Madrano has agreed to unlock his phone for investigators but only after a court threatened him with a contempt charge, according to prosecutors in Oregon.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm...but windy
Temperatures climb back into double digits this afternoon and it looks like we'll have double-digit highs through Friday through Sunday in Edmonton.
Windsor
Fire under investigation at Wyandotte Street restaurant
An investigation is underway after another fire at a restaurant on Wyandotte Street East.
'I’m going to miss her terribly': Family, friends honour woman killed in Ridgetown
Described as a generous animal-lover with a big heart, 66-year-old Wendy Clark was remembered by family, friends and neighbours at a candlelight vigil.
Cooler temps settle into the region
A much cooler start to the day in Windsor-Essex as more fall-like temperatures settle in across the region.
Regina
'Farm to plate': Sask. family opens farm to students learning about agriculture
A Saskatchewan family opened up their farm to students of the Good Spirit School Division (GSSD) to help teach them about the agriculture industry Wednesday.
Provincial autonomy, healthcare expansion and law enforcement atop Sask.'s priorities in throne speech
The Government of Saskatchewan will focus on greater provincial autonomy, healthcare expansions and law enforcement during this fall’s legislative session, according to its latest throne speech.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | CHEO warns of surge in patients amid RSV, COVID-19, flu cases
A warning from the city’s children’s hospital about unprecedented pressures on a system that is seeing record high volumes month after month.
OPP commissioner expected to address contradictions on Emergencies Act
The commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police is to testify today at the public inquiry into the Liberal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to clear out "Freedom Convoy" protests in Ottawa.
Kingston, Ont. driver found passed out on side of Highway 401
A Kingston, Ont. man has been charged after he was found passed out in his vehicle stopped on the side of Highway 401.
Saskatoon
Pedestrian dies after being struck by Saskatoon Transit bus
One person has died after being hit by a Saskatoon Transit bus Wednesday evening.
Prison sentence sought for Sask. 'medicine man' who sexually assaulted women
Lawyers in a sexual assault case are seeking a nine-and-a-half-year prison sentence for a Saskatchewan elder who identifies as a traditional Indigenous healer.