Two suspects arrested after man found dead in car near Quebec City

Quebec provincial police (SQ) reported the arrest of two suspects Thursday in connection with the death of Achraf Thimoumi, who was found dead in a vehicle on Aug. 8 in Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury, in the Quebec City area.

The two suspects, residents of the Albanel and Normandin municipalities, will appear in court by videoconference later Thursday. They are both men ages 35 and 34 years old.

The death of Achraf Thimoumi, a foreign national from Morocco, is connected to drugs, according to the SQ investigationg.

Police say the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DCPP) will determine the nature of the charges against the suspects.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 27, 2022.