MONTREAL -- A couple of young street racers picked up thousands of dollars worth of fines, had their licenses suspended and vehicles seized overnight in Quebec City.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) provincial police reported that two vehicles were spotted driving side-by-side on Highway 40 heading east near Henri-Bourassa Blvd. around 1:30 a.m. in the provincial capital.

Police say the vehicles were clocked going 170 km/h.

Police engaged and intercepted the vehicles near d'Estimauville Ave.

The 19 and 20-year-old drivers picked up $1,546 tickets each in addition to 12 demerit points added to their recrods for street racing.

One of the vehicles had an illegal muffler, and the driver was given an extra $314 ticket.

Both drivers' licenses were suspended for a week, and their vehicles were seized for the same duration.