Two stabbed, one injured in downtown dust-up
On the corner of Sainte-Catherine and Metcalfe Sts., police located two men with stab wounds to the upper body. A third victim, was found unconscious at the corner of Rene-Levesque and Mansfield. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, June 10, 2018 8:12AM EDT
Montreal police are investigating the circumstances of a violent conflict that occurred on Sainte-Catherine Street early Sunday morning.
Around 3:45 a.m., police received several 911 calls reporting an argument between two groups.
On the corner of Sainte-Catherine and Metcalfe Sts., police located two men with stab wounds to the upper body.
A third victim, was found unconscious at the corner of Rene-Levesque and Mansfield.
The men are all in their 30's.
Police have not yet made any arrests, and said the perpetrator - or perpetrators - fled the scene quickly.
Forensic technicians were at the site to try to locate a weapon.
An investigation is ongoing.
