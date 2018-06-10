

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating the circumstances of a violent conflict that occurred on Sainte-Catherine Street early Sunday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m., police received several 911 calls reporting an argument between two groups.

On the corner of Sainte-Catherine and Metcalfe Sts., police located two men with stab wounds to the upper body.

A third victim, was found unconscious at the corner of Rene-Levesque and Mansfield.

The men are all in their 30's.

Police have not yet made any arrests, and said the perpetrator - or perpetrators - fled the scene quickly.

Forensic technicians were at the site to try to locate a weapon.

An investigation is ongoing.