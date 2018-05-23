

CTV Montreal





Two Montreal police officers have been arrested for allegedly mistreating a homeless man - taking him from downtown to a remote area against his will in 2010.

The two officers, who worked in the downtown area, have been suspended with pay, and face a multitude of charges - including forcible confinement, assault, and uttering threats.

For transparency reasons, and because the investigation is being handled by an independent police body, SPVM spokesperson Ian Lafreniere refused to disclose further details.

However, Lafreniere did explain that last fall, all of the internal affairs files from the SPVM were transferred for investigation by a mixed squad combining the Surete du Quebec, RCMP, and other police services.

A reassessment of the file in question revealed that the two officers did not act ethically towards the homeless person.

"For us, it's a heck of a timing," Lafreniere said Wednesday. "Right now, as we're talking, there's training being conducted with [the SPVM] and the Old Brewery Mission - we're doing that together to improve the way we're dealing with the homeless."

An initial investigation into the allegations was conducted in 2010, without formal charges being filed.

"Generally speaking, we're talking about moving someone against his will - so that's the reason there are accusations," Lafreniere said.

He explained that the decision to suspend the officers with pay stems from the fact that they have not been found guilty in a court of law.

Taking their pay away - throughout what may become a two to three year process, Lafreniere said - immediately implies guilt.

"Believe me, it's a jagged edge for us," Lafreniere added. "I'm not saying everything that happened in 2010 was good, but again, that's the reason there's a court system."

Lafreniere said that since 2009, the SPVM has been working to improve their dealings with homeless people. Training sessions will continue until June, he said, with half of the SPVM's patrol squad expected to attend.