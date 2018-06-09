Two serious road accidents in Lanaudiere; one dead, one injured
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, June 9, 2018 12:16PM EDT
One person is dead and one in critical condition after two separate road accidents in Lanaudiere.
Around 6 p.m, a man driving an ATV was crossing Highway 125 in Sainte-Julienne when the vehivle was hit by a car, spun out, and hit a telephone pole.
The 48-year-old succumbed to his injuries.
On Route 339 in Saint-Roch-Ouest, a motorcyclist in his 40's is fighting for his life after colliding with a vehicle.
The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.
