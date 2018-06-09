

CTV Montreal





One person is dead and one in critical condition after two separate road accidents in Lanaudiere.

Around 6 p.m, a man driving an ATV was crossing Highway 125 in Sainte-Julienne when the vehivle was hit by a car, spun out, and hit a telephone pole.

The 48-year-old succumbed to his injuries.

On Route 339 in Saint-Roch-Ouest, a motorcyclist in his 40's is fighting for his life after colliding with a vehicle.

The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.