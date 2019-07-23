

CTV Montreal staff





Two school buses caught fire on a highway near St-Eustache on Tuesday morning.

According to the Quebec Transport Ministry the fire started after an accident involving the two buses and another vehicle on Highway 640.

The Surete du Quebec said a 911 call was placed at around 10:00 a.m. regarding a three-vehicle accident. A Toyota Corolla on the highway slowed down and a school bus travelling behid it failed to slow down before rear-ending the car. A second school bus then collided with the first bus.

The children onboard the buses managed to get out safely but 25 of them were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Another 25 were taken into a nearby car dealership following the accident.

Marios Kafrouni, who works at the dealership, said he heard a louse noise and saw smoke from the accident scene.

"We ran outside, we saw it's two buses," he said. "We ran outside to rescue the poor kids. We got bottled water and took them to (the dealership). After that, we heard the boom, it was the tire I guess."

The 640 West was closed to traffic in the area.