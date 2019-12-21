MONTREAL -- Two men with links to the far-right ultra-nationalist group the Storm Alliance have been charged with inciting hatred and encouraging others to commit premeditated murder according to media reports.

According to a report by La Presse, the RCMP arrested one of the two for inciting genocide against the Muslim community in comments posted to Facebook in addition to the other charges.

The RCMP's Integrated National Security Enforcement Teams began investigating the two men in September, and the truck driver from the Lanaudiere region and Montrealer who identifies as a member of the Storm Alliance are suspected of calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's murder during the last election campaign.

An exchange between the two men on Facebook discussed Trudeau being shot in the forehead, and was accompanied by a photo of a vandalized campaign poster of Hochelaga Liberal candidate Soraya Martinez with a Nazi swastika covering the Liberal logo.

The RCMP investigation found several publications related to Trudeau or the Muslim religion.

Comments range from mocking Trudeau for wearing a flak jacket during a campaign stop to references to the Quebec City mosque shooting and the mass-killing in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The reports do not cite an upcoming court date.