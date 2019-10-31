MONTREAL - Quebec provincial police have arrested two people alleged to have produced and distributed child pornography.

Investigators from the Surete du Quebec arrested Jean-Francois Allard, 38, of Contrecoeur and Isabelle Gagnon, 50, of Sainte-Adele earlier this week.

They say computer equipment was seized from the suspects' homes.

Investigators say the arrests follow a tip they received alleging that the suspects were exchanging child pornography on adult dating sites.

Allard and Gagnon appeared in Saint-Jerome court Thursday and each was charged with possessing, producing and distributing child pornography.

The SQ is reminding the public that anyone with information on the sexual exploitation of children can alert investigators at cyberaide.ca