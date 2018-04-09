

CTV Montreal





Two people who conspired to help a mother kidnap her own child in Pointe-Aux-Trembles pleaded guilty at the Montreal courthouse on Monday.

The mother, who cannot be identified, is still facing charges. She is due in court on May 1.

Two years ago, the mother had been trying to regain custody from the child’s father and grandfather. After a phone argument with the father, she called 21-year-old Cassanda Blais and 24-year-old Martinez Flores, and the three went to the father’s home and broke in.

There, the three attacked the grandfather and tried to force the father to hand the child over.

The father managed to ward off the attackers with a golf club. Police were called and arrested the three.

Crown prosecutor Bruno Menard said he has not decided on what kind of sentence he will request from the court.

“The court has ordered some pre-sentence reports to be prepared concerning the accused and the file,” he said. “Probation officers will meet with the accused, we’ll study the reports at that time and make a determination as to the appropriate sentence at that point.”