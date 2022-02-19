Advertisement
Two people seriously injured in Dunham residence
Published Saturday, February 19, 2022 8:45AM EST
A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Police discovered two people seriously injured in a residence in Dunham late Friday afternoon.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was called to Lasnier St. in the Eastern Townships around 5:15 p.m. for a person in crisis, reported police spokesperson Hélène St-Pierre.
The investigation was still underway in the evening to establish the causes and circumstances of the event.
— This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Feb. 19, 2022.