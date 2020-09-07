MONTREAL -- Two people were seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Brossard on Monday night.

According to Longueuil police, a driver struck the two victims near the intersection of Niagara and Pelletier at around 6:15 p.m.

The driver fled the scene and has not been identified.

The victims, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s, were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to a police spokesperson, investigators were scheduled to meet a 30-year-old man identified as an important witness.