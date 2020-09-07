Advertisement
Two people seriously injured in Brossard hit-and-run
Published Monday, September 7, 2020 10:49PM EDT
Police tape is seen in this file photo.
MONTREAL -- Two people were seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Brossard on Monday night.
According to Longueuil police, a driver struck the two victims near the intersection of Niagara and Pelletier at around 6:15 p.m.
The driver fled the scene and has not been identified.
The victims, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s, were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to a police spokesperson, investigators were scheduled to meet a 30-year-old man identified as an important witness.