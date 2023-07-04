Two people remain missing in Rivière-Éternité: search resumes on Tuesday morning

The search resumed on Tuesday morning for the two people who disappeared last Saturday in Rivière-Éternité, in the Saguenay region, when they were probably swept away by a landslide.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) has yet to identify a man and a woman.

Another man, who is also believed to have been hit by the landslide, was rescued and taken to hospital.

Since the start of the search for the two missing people, the authorities have used helicopters and called in boating teams, several walkers and members of the Association québécoise des bénévoles en recherche et sauvetage.

The search was to remain concentrated on Tuesday on the bed and banks of the small, winding river, along a stretch of about 1.8 kilometres, before it empties into the Saguenay River.

The SQ reports that excavations are being slowed by the large amount of debris left on the banks by the landslide.

The heat that recently hit the region is also hampering the work of the search teams, who have to be supplied by helicopters.

SQ divers are due to probe the seabed again on Tuesday, when the river is flowing at a much higher rate than usual.

On Sunday, the SQ had to relocate 94 campers by helicopter 94 who were staying at the provincial park (Sépaq) campsite in the Parc du Fjord-du-Saguenay after they were cut off by the collapse of Notre-Dame Street.

A further 133 cottagers were evacuated by boat to the La Baie district of Saguenay.

In Rivière-Éternité, 34 homes had to be evacuated, meaning 48 adults and six children were put up in hotels or with relatives.

Mayor Rémi Gagné warned on Monday that no timetable had yet been set for their reintegration.

The flooding also washed out a section of Route 170, which runs through the municipality. Major emergency work was still underway on Tuesday to repair the damage.

According to Environment Canada, Rivière-Éternité received 130 millimetres of rain in two hours on Saturday.