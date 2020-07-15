MONTREAL -- Two people riding a three-wheeled motorcycle lost their lives in a head-on collision with another vehicle in Saint-Gilles, near Saint-Apollinaire, about 45 minutes south of Quebec City.

The head-on collision occurred around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on Highway 273.

"According to the first observations, one of the two vehicles deviated from its lane, for a reason still unknown, and crashed into the other vehicle travelling in the opposite direction," said Surete du Quebec spokesperson Valérie Beauchamp.

"The two people riding on the motorcycle, a man and a woman, unfortunately died."

The man was in his 60s and a woman in her 50s. Their identity has not been revealed.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Highway 273 was closed to allow the police to investigate. This section was reopened to traffic around 6:15 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2020.