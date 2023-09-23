Two people in hospital after building collapse in Montreal North
Montreal firefighters pulled two people from a collapsed building in Montreal North Saturday.
Occupants of 10 apartments were evacuated. Firefighters say it's unclear if there was anyone else in the building, located at Rolland Blvd. and Pascal St., at the time of the collapse.
Authorities got the call shortly before 4 p.m., and the rescue operation was still in progress well into the evening.
The two people who were rescued were sent to hospital. They were conscious when taken from the scene.
The cause of the collapse is unclear, authorities say. Montreal firefighters told CTV there was a fire in the three-storey building within the last two years, and renovation work was underway.
The building is mixed-use, with businesses occupying the first floor, and apartments on the upper two levels.
"We have an engineer on the site, we’re stabilizing the building," said Fire Division Chief Marie-Eve Beausoleil.
Firefighters spent the evening fastening jack poles to the front part of the building, where the collapse occured. Until the building is safe to enter, authorities say their ability to search is limited.
Police were also on site to control traffic. Since the cause of the collapse is still a mystery, police are not investigating the event as criminal.
A police spokesperson said they are standing by in case firefighters ask for their assistance.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Murder charge laid in killing of B.C. Mountie
The day after an RCMP officer was killed and two others were injured while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C., charges of murder and attempted murder have been laid.
Sikh groups ask Canadian political parties to present 'united front' against India
Two groups in the Canadian Sikh diaspora are calling for Canada's political parties to "present a united front" on India after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a "potential link" between the shooting death of a local leader and the Indian government.
A Black student was suspended for his hairstyle. Now his family is suing Texas officials
The family of a Black high school student in Texas who was suspended over his dreadlocks filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Saturday against the state's governor and attorney general, alleging they failed to enforce a new law outlawing discrimination based on hairstyles.
Moneris says systems back online after users across Canada report outages affecting debit, credit payments
The payment processing company Moneris says it has resolved an outage that appeared to affect debit and credit transactions across the country.
EXCLUSIVE 'Shared intelligence' from Five Eyes informed Trudeau's India allegation: U.S. ambassador
There was 'shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners' that informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public allegation of a potential link between the government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen, United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen confirmed to CTV News.
Manitoba could make history by electing first First Nations premier to lead province
A First Nations premier would head a province for the first time in Canadian history if the New Democrats win the Oct. 3 Manitoba election, and the significance is not lost on party leader Wab Kinew.
Canada's international student program faced with 'integrity challenges,' senators say in push for reform
A group of Canadian senators is proposing a series of reforms to the country's international student program that include ways of protecting newcomers from fraud and abuse, as well as greater regulations and penalties for recruiters and educational institutions.
B.C. Mountie's death reverberates across law enforcement community
The death of a Metro Vancouver RCMP officer who was shot dead while executing a search warrant is reverberating with law enforcement officials across the country.
Smoke prevents Yellowknife from holding welcome home celebration
Smoke has forced Yellowknife to cancel a celebration marking the return of residents to the city after a wildfires-prompted evacuation that lasted for weeks.
Toronto
-
Why is Brampton rent surging 3 times faster than every other city in Canada?
Rent in Brampton shot up three times faster over the last year than the national average in Canada, according to a rental report.
-
Moneris says systems back online after users across Canada report outages affecting debit, credit payments
The payment processing company Moneris says it has resolved an outage that appeared to affect debit and credit transactions across the country.
-
Teen run over by truck near Toronto after skateboarding with it
A 16-year-old girl is in life-threatening condition after being run over by a pickup truck she was holding onto while skateboarding on Friday night.
Atlantic
-
More help offered to 100 people forced to flee fire-damaged Fredericton apartments
Community groups in New Brunswick are coming together to help more than 100 people in Fredericton who fled a burning apartment building last Thursday.
-
SiRT investigating after arrest results in injury in N.B.
The New Brunswick RCMP say they have requested the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) to review actions taken by police after a man sustained injuries during an arrest in St. Stephen N.B.
-
Rissers Beach Provincial Park partially reopens but the rest remains closed
The northern campground at Rissers Beach Provincial Park reopened Friday, but the rest of the provincial park is closed for the season due to damage sustained by post-tropical storm Lee.
London
-
'No major incidents': Students partying responsibly at Western University Homecoming
Tens of thousands of people were celebrating in and around campus for Western University Homecoming on Saturday.
-
Two sent to hospital after car crash takes out east London, Ont. traffic light
Minor injuries have been reported and traffic was impacted after a two-vehicle collision knocked down a traffic light standard in east London on Saturday morning.
-
London police looking for minivan involved in fatal pedestrian collision
London police are asking the public for help in identifying an outstanding vehicle that was involved in a fatal east end collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
One person has died as a result of a serious two-vehicle collision in the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer late Friday evening.
-
Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli comes to Premier Ford’s defence over Greenbelt land reversal decision
Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli came to Premier Doug Ford’s defence Friday over his about-face decision not to open up the Greenbelt land for developers.
-
Northern Ont. international students concerned about Canada's tensions with India
Indian international students are on edge, following the Indian government’s retaliation to the prime minister’s allegations that India had a hand in murdering Sikh independence activist in Canada.
Calgary
-
Stanback earns measure of redemption by leading Alouettes to 28-11 win over Stamps
After scoring a touchdown to put an exclamation point on a 28-11 win for his Montreal Alouettes over the Calgary Stampeders, William Stanback breathed a sigh of relief.
-
Funeral held for Bangladeshi university student killed while crossing Calgary road
Funeral services were held Saturday for a 21-year-old University of Calgary student who was struck and killed while crossing the street on Sept. 14.
-
Calgarians walk in support of veterans to raise awareness for mental-health initiatives
Calgary veterans, both active and retired, walked alongside family members and friends for the sixth annual Canadian Walk for Veterans on Saturday at South Glenmore Park.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED SIU investigating fatal Guelph crash
The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man after fleeing Guelph police officers Saturday morning.
-
Homecoming weekend prompts safety reminders in Waterloo, Guelph
Universities in Waterloo and Guelph are urging students to act responsibly during homecoming celebrations.
-
Murder of Conestoga College student unsolved 2 years later
Investigators with the Waterloo Regional Police Services are asking for the public's help finding who is responsible for the fatal stabbing of a Conestoga College student.
Vancouver
-
Murder charge laid in killing of B.C. Mountie
The day after an RCMP officer was killed and two others were injured while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C., charges of murder and attempted murder have been laid.
-
B.C. man fighting for a Sunwing refund after spouse dies of cancer
After losing his spouse of 25 years to cancer, Mario Agnello tried to get a refund for an upcoming holiday from Sunwing. To his dismay, he found only travel vouchers were available through the airline's cancellation insurance.
-
Fire engines lead procession for fallen wildland firefighter
Dozens of firefighters gathered at a funeral home in Chilliwack for a sombre ceremony Saturday morning, before climbing aboard several fire trucks and leading a funeral procession for Blain Sonnenberg.
Edmonton
-
'It's so disheartening': Five names added to memorial for victims of impaired drivers at Saturday vigil
Alberta victims of impaired drivers were remembered Saturday in Spruce Grove.
-
Police say 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Sept. 19 in southeast Edmonton
Edmonton police are looking for a suspect in the reported sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in southeast Edmonton this week.
-
16-year-old dead, 1 other injured in crash on Highway 16
A 16-year-old boy is dead after a crash on Highway 16 Saturday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Ford offers Unifor 'substantive' benefits in new collective agreement, voting to take place this weekend
Several days after reaching a tentative collective agreement, 5,600 Ford workers across Canada will cast their vote this weekend for what’s been called the 'largest negotiated general wage increase in Unifor and CAW history.
-
15-year-old arrested after attending residence with firearm: Chatham-Kent police
A 15-year-old youth has been arrested by police in Chatham-Kent after they attended a person’s home while in possession of a firearm Saturday morning.
-
Sunny weekend in store, before autumn rain makes an appearance
The first weekend of autumn will be a beautiful one in the Rose City with warm temperatures and sunshine. But autumn rain will be making its first appearance later this week.
Regina
-
Overnight fire in Moose Jaw engulfs 2 homes and 2 vehicles
A large overnight fire in Moose Jaw engulfed two homes and two vehicles in the early hours of Saturday.
-
Funding in place to keep Regina's temporary shelter open past original closure date
Funding is now in place to keep Regina’s emergency shelter open past the end of the month.
-
Regina driver handed over $1,000 in tickets after 3 infractions
A Regina driver was handed over $1,000 in tickets after three infractions.
Ottawa
-
Man, 34, shot in Ottawa's south end
Ottawa police are asking for witnesses to a shooting in the south end to come forward.
-
Moneris says systems back online after users across Canada report outages affecting debit, credit payments
The payment processing company Moneris says it has resolved an outage that appeared to affect debit and credit transactions across the country.
-
Contractor recommended to build new $193M south Ottawa police station
A construction company that will build the nearly $200-million Ottawa Police Service south-end facility on Prince of Wales Drive has been chosen.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon SPCA's Puptoberfest has tails wagging
Against a backdrop of golden autumn leaves on one of the last warm weekends of the season, dog enthusiasts and their four-legged companions gathered at Puptoberfest, a canine celebration hosted by the Saskatoon SPCA.
-
Saskatoon police donate body armour to Ukraine volunteers
Saskatoon police are shipping dozens of pieces of body armour to volunteers helping with humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
-
Saskatoon judge: Fertuck's confession can be admitted as evidence
A Saskatoon judge has ruled that a confession provided to undercover RCMP officers during an elaborate sting operation can be admitted as evidence in a high-profile murder trial.