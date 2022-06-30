Two people have been reported dead following Longueuil fire

Two people have been reported dead and one person is in critical condition after a fire broke out in a home in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.

Officers received a 911 call about the blaze on Cuvillier Street East at 7:10 a.m. Thursday.

As of 10 a.m., firefighters had still not managed to control the flames, preventing them from confirming if there were still people inside the burning home or if anyone was missing.

Officers say the fire has spread to at least five neighbouring buildings and several homes in the area have been evacuated.

A section of Cuvillier Street East is closed between Chambly Road and Chateaufort Street.

Firefighters do not yet know what could have caused the fire.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 30, 2022.