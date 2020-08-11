MONTREAL -- A man and woman are facing charges after a premature baby was found in a dumpster behind a residence north of Montreal Monday night, police say.



A 44-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the event and are appearing at the Laval courthouse on Tuesday afternoon and are expected to face charges of neglecting to obtain assistance in childbirth and concealing the body of child.

Laval police were sent to the scene on du Souvenir Blvd. around 7:30 p.m. in the Laval-des-Rapides area in response to calls from witnesses.

Paramedics confirmed the death on scene, but an autopsy will be performed on the body to establish whether it was stillbirth as officials are estimating it was about 25 weeks -- or six months -- along in the gestation period.



The mother was taken to hospital and met with investigators.





This is a breaking news story that will be updated.