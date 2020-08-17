MONTREAL -- Two people have died after being trapped in a car that caught on fire late Sunday night west of Montreal.

Police were called to the scene around 11:15 p.m. on de l’Eglise Rd. in Saint-Polycarpe, where a car drove off the road for an unknown reason and came into abrupt contact with a culvert in a ditch.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) says the car caught on fire upon impact and its two passengers remained trapped inside. Their deaths were confirmed on scene and their bodies have yet to be formally identified.

Specialists were on the scene Monday morning in order to better understand the circumstances surrounding the event.