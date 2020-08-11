MONTREAL -- Two people have been arrested after the body of a premature baby was found in a dumpster behind a residence north of Montreal Monday night, police say.

Laval police were sent to the scene on du Souvenir Blvd. around 7:30 p.m. in the Laval-des-Rapides area in response to calls from witnesses.

Paramedics confirmed the death on scene, but an autopsy will be performed on the body to establish whether it was stillbirth as officials are estimating it was about 25 weeks -- or six months -- along in the gestation period.

The mother was taken to hospital and met with investigators.

“At this stage – last night – we could not confirm the mother’s implication,” said Julie Marois, a public affairs agent with the Laval police.

A 44-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the event and are scheduled to appear at the Laval courthouse on Tuesday. Expected charges include neglect to obtain assistance in childbirth and concealing the body of child.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.