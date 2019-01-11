

CTV Montreal





A 24-year-old driver lost control of his Jeep Wrangler on Sherbrooke St. Friday evening, slamming it into two pedestrians on the sidewalk before crashing into a street light.

Police say they received several 911 calls at 5:40 p.m. about the incident, which happened at the corner of Sherbrooke St. and Langelier Blvd. in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

The victims, a man and a 37-year-old woman, were transported to hospital with serious injuries, though they are expected to survive.

The driver was also taken to hospital because of the seriousness of the crash, though he did not suffer major injuries.

Investigators are at the scene reconstructing the crash to determine what caused it.

A perimeter is in place during the operation.