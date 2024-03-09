Two overnight stabbings in Montreal

MONTREAL
    Two men were stabbed in Montreal early Saturday morning in separate incidents.

    One of the stabbings involved a cell phone robbery, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

    Around 1:10 a.m., officers were called to the Langelier metro station, located in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

    Upon arrival, they discovered a man in his 20s with multiple stab wounds in his arm and hand.

    He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Two 19-year-old men were arrested at the scene.

    Police will look at surveillance camera footage to learn more about the robbery and stabbing.

    Around the same time Saturday morning, in the Ville-Marie borough, another man was stabbed.

    The victim, age 29, was attacked after leaving a building on Clarke Street, near René-Lévesque Boulevard.

    He was transported to hospital with lower-body injuries. His life is not in danger, according to the SPVM.

    There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

    With files from The Canadian Press. 

