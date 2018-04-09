

CTV Montreal





Two people who conspired to help a mother kidnap her own child in Pointe-Aux-Trembles pleaded guilty at the Montreal courthouse on Monday.

The mother, who cannot be identified, is still facing charges. She is due in court on May 1 and the prosecution says she is expected to plead guilty.

Two years ago, the mother had been trying to regain custody from the 11-month-old child’s father and grandfather. After a phone argument with the father, she called 21-year-old Kassanda Blais and 24-year-old Jonathan Martinez-Flores, and the three went to the father’s home along with three others and broke in. The other three were all minors.

There, the six attacked the grandfather and tried to force the father to hand the child over. One of the attackers broke the father’s arm.

The father eventually locked himself up in a bedroom, and used a baby crib to try to prevent his attackers from coming in, warding them off with a golf club and preventing them from kidnapping the baby. Police were called to the scene where the mother and Blais did not run, assuming they could explain the situation to the officers. Instead, they were placed under arrest.

In court Monday, Blais and Martinez-Flores admitted they were asked to grab the child on the mother’s behalf. Blais was asked to hold the child while the others held the father down.

The three minors have already pleaded guilty.

All of the co-accused face lengthy prison sentences.

Crown prosecutor Bruno Menard said he has not decided on what kind of sentence he will request from the court.

“The court has ordered some pre-sentence reports to be prepared concerning the accused and the file,” he said. “Probation officers will meet with the accused, we’ll study the reports at that time and make a determination as to the appropriate sentence at that point.”