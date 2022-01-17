Two pileups have shut down parts of Highway 20 Monday as parts of Quebec is hammered by a major snow storm.

Highway 20 eastbound is closed in Boucherville, on Montreal's South Shore, after multiple vehicles were involved in an collision.

The Surete du Quebec said the highway is closed near de Montarville Blvd. and officers are in place monitoring the situation. There is a detour in place at Exit 95.

The SQ stated that according to preliminary information, some people suffered injuries, "but at this time the injuries do not appear to be life threatening."



In a tweet, the provincial police force warned drivers that weather conditions are making driving difficult in some areas and called on drivers to limit their travel.



"If you take the road, adjust your driving to the current conditions," the force said.



Les conditions climatiques rendent la circulation difficiles dans certains secteurs. Nous invitons les usagers de la route à limiter leurs déplacements. Si vous prenez la route, ajustez votre conduite aux conditions actuelles. Pour connaître l'état du réseau, consultez @Qc511_Mtl — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) January 17, 2022

Police reported a second pile-up on Highway 20 westbound at 110-kilometre marker. The roadway was completely shut off to traffic in that direction while towing operations were ongoing.

A spokesman for Transport Quebec, Bruno Lacombe, suggests that motorists who absolutely must travel should drive with caution.

"The key is to reduce speed on highway exits," said Lacombe.

He advises motorists who must travel between Montreal and Quebec City to take Highway 40 instead of Highway 20.

With files from The Canadian Press