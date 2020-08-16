MONTREAL -- There was more tragedy on Quebec roads this weekend after two motorcyclists lost their lives Saturday in accidents.

One victim lost his life in Franquelin, in northeast Quebec, and the other in Potton, in the Eastern Townships.

DIRT BIKE ACCIDENT

In Franquelin, the police were called around 4:30 p.m. for an accident involving an off-road motorcycle.

It appears that the driver was travelling on a trail near Highway 138 when he tried to make a turn to take a path towards a sandpit. However, he apparently did not see that a chain barred his access to the road.

The young man in his 20s suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. A collision specialist was dispatched to the scene to analyze the scene.

BIKE CRASHES INTO APARTMENT BUILDING

Around 6:15 p.m., an emergency services call reported a collision between a motorcyclist and an apartment building in Potton.

It appears the motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle at a 'T' intersection in the Vale Perkins and Des Pins area.

The young man in his 20s suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The two deaths come after another motorcyclist died Friday after crashing into a tractor-trailer.

He died in St-Nazaire-d'Acton, in the Monteregie region of Quebec.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2020.