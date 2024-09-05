Two motorbike accidents leave one person dead and another seriously injured in Quebec City

Two motorcyclists were involved in road accidents in the space of a few hours on Wednesday evening in Quebec City.

One of them lost his life, while the other was seriously injured.

Shortly before 10 p.m., Quebec City police (SPVQ) was called to intervene on Blanche-Lamontagne Street, in the Beauport borough, where a motorcyclist had run off the road.

"According to initial information transmitted to 911, the driver of the motorbike had lost control and collided with a pole," the SPVQ said in a news release.

The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The forensic identification unit and investigators from the SPVQ were deployed to try to shed light on the circumstances of the accident.

Earlier, at around 8 p.m., another accident involving a motorbike occurred, this time on Bastien Boulevard, near Monique-Corriveau Street, in the borough of La Haute-Saint-Charles.

"According to initial information, the motorcyclist was travelling westbound on Boulevard Bastien, and (a) car was travelling eastbound. The car made a left turn onto rue Monique-Corriveau. That's when the impact occurred," the SPVQ explained.

When police arrived on the scene, the driver of the motorbike, a 44-year-old man, was unconscious. He was taken to hospital, where his life is no longer in danger.

The driver of the car was not injured, but suffered a nervous shock.

Investigators and technicians from the forensic identification unit also attended the scene of the accident to find out more about the sequence of events.