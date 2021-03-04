MONTREAL -- Two Montreal teenagers were sent to hospital Thursday afternoon after some sort of attack on the Plateau, near the Laurier metro station, said police.

The two have minor injuries, said police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron. He reported the incident just after 5 p.m.

The injuries are believed to be lacerations, but it's unclear what type of object caused them -- the teenagers are not cooperating with police, he said.

Officers responded to them on Berri St. near Laurier Ave., he said, but they're not sure where the incident took place. There's now a police perimetre set up on Berri.

With the lack of cooperation, police have "very few details" so far, Bergeron said.