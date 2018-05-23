

CTV Montreal





Two Montreal police officers have been arrested for allegedly mistreating a homeless man by taking him from downtown to a remote area against his will in 2010.

Patrick Guay and Pierre-Luc Furlotte worked in the downtown area and have been suspended with pay, and face a multitude of charges including forcible confinement, assault, and uttering threats.

For transparency reasons, and because the investigation is being handled by an independent police body, SPVM spokesperson Ian Lafreniere refused to disclose further details.

At the time the head of internal affairs, Costa Labos, dropped the investigation. He was suspended from the Montreal force last year, and all internal affairs files from the SPVM were transferred for investigation by a mixed squad combining the Sureté du Quebec, RCMP, and other police services.

A reassessment of the file in question revealed that the two officers did not act ethically towards the homeless person.

"For us, it's a heck of a timing," Lafreniere said Wednesday. "Right now, as we're talking, there's training being conducted with [the SPVM] and the Old Brewery Mission. We're doing that together to improve the way we're dealing with the homeless."

An initial internal inquiry went nowhere but a follow-up probe headed by a special investigative team led to the officers being assigned to administrative duties.

"Generally speaking, we're talking about moving someone against his will, so that's the reason there are accusations," Lafreniere said.

The two accused officers allegedly ramrodded the homeless man into their cruiser before driving him off the island of Montreal, forcing him to get back home on his own.

Lafreniere explained that the decision to suspend the officers with pay stems from the fact that they have not been found guilty in a court of law.

He said taking their pay away, throughout what may become a two to three year process, immediately implies guilt.

"Believe me, it's a jagged edge for us," Lafreniere added. "I'm not saying everything that happened in 2010 was good, but again, that's the reason there's a court system."

Since Jimmy Cloutier was shot and killed by police outside the Old Brewery Mission in January 2017, the Mission has been working with police to improve training.

"I demanded a meeting with the police chief and laid out a set of action steps that we feel will transform the culture of police relations with the homeless population," said director Matthew Pearce.

The goal is to train the 6,000 officers that make up the Montreal police force within the next three years.

Meanwhile Pearce wants to know why this incident was buried for so long.

"Didn't it shock somebody eight years ago? Didn't it surprise people eight years ago? Didn't somebody in the SPVM eight years ago say we will not tolerate this and it does not represent what we think?" said Pearce.

Montreal city councillor Alex Norris said the administration has questions for current police chief Martin Prud'homme.

"Why it took so long for these charges to be laid, those are questions we are going to be asking and I'm sure the police chief is asking as well," said Norris.

He said the administration also wants to know what has been happening with the Internal Affairs division and how it missed such an incident.