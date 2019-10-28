MONTREAL -- Two Montreal police cruisers were towed on Monday after they crashed through patio stones outside the MUHC super hospital.

Hospital officials called police around 10:15 a.m. after a patient escaped.

Officers canvassed the area around the hospital and found the man. As they tried to approach him, however, officers drove two squad cars over a patio, which began to crack and break as they rolled over it.

The weight of the cars shattered some of the patio's tiles, and their wheels crashed through the concrete surface.

A tow-truck had to be called to haul the damaged cars away.

A spokesperson for the SPVM said the extent of the damage to the cruisers had yet to be calculated.

Police later found the escaped patient and safely readmitted him to the hospital, the spokesperson added.

The MUHC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.