Two Montreal girls, 11 and 12, who were missing have been found
Published Friday, October 23, 2020 12:28AM EDT Last Updated Friday, October 23, 2020 6:05AM EDT
A file photo of a Montreal police officer. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
MONTREAL -- Montreal police put out a late-night plea to the public on Thursday to keep an eye out for two girls, ages 11 and 12, who went missing.
Neither girl has a history of running away. One was last seen in Montreal North and the other in Anjou.
SPVM confirmed Saturday morning that they were both found unharmed.