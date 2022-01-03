The CIUSSS West-Central Montreal is limiting COVID-19 testing to symptomatic people only, officials announced Monday.

Starting Wednesday, two clinics performing PCR testing will only be accepting appointments by people with flu-like symptoms -- fever, cough and difficulty breathing -- as well as those told by public health authorities that they must be tested.

The new regulations come into effect at the testing sites at the Jewish General Hospital, on Legaré Street and Bourret Avenue, and the Parc-Extension CLSC located at 7085 Hutchinson St.

Both sites are open from 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.

"Please note that testing may not be possible if the daily capacity of the testing clinic has been reached," the CIUSSS notes.

Anyone wanting to make an appointment can do so online or by calling 514 644 4545.