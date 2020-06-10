MONTREAL -- Two work friends from the Montreal area are splitting a $6.5 million Lotto Max jackpot.

James Colin Aiken of Montreal and Claude Leger of the Monteregie region south of Montreal bought the winning ticket for the May 5 draw online.

Aiken discovered that the pair - who have bought tickets for very Lotto Max draw in recent years - had hit the jackpot at the crack of dawn one day.

He wasted no time in letting Leger know of their windfall.

"I got his call at 5 in the morning and it was the best wake-up call of my life!" Leger said.

Aiken said he plans to retire and buy him and his wife their dream home

Leger said he plans to buy a new car and spoil his two daughters.