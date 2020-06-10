Advertisement
Montreal News | Local Breaking | CTV News Montreal
Two Montreal-area friends/colleagues split $6.5 million Lotto Max jackpot
Published Wednesday, June 10, 2020 10:09AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Two work friends from the Montreal area are splitting a $6.5 million Lotto Max jackpot.
James Colin Aiken of Montreal and Claude Leger of the Monteregie region south of Montreal bought the winning ticket for the May 5 draw online.
Aiken discovered that the pair - who have bought tickets for very Lotto Max draw in recent years - had hit the jackpot at the crack of dawn one day.
He wasted no time in letting Leger know of their windfall.
"I got his call at 5 in the morning and it was the best wake-up call of my life!" Leger said.
Aiken said he plans to retire and buy him and his wife their dream home
Leger said he plans to buy a new car and spoil his two daughters.