Two mobile homes razed by overnight fire in Saint-Hubert
Over 40 firefighters assisted in the intervention, but both mobile homes were ultimately destroyed. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 10:33AM EDT
Two families are left homeless this morning after a fire destroyed two mobile homes near Boul. Sir-Wilfred-Laurier in Saint-Hubert.
The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. According to TVA Nouvelles, it was an 8-year-old girl who became aware of the fire and alerted family. They evacuated just before a propane tank exploded, firefighters said.
The heat from the first fire caused a second mobile home break out in flames.
Over 40 firefighters assisted in the intervention, but both homes were ultimately destroyed.
The damage is estimated at more than $150,000.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but firefighters believe it was likely an electrical issue or cigarette that started the fire.
