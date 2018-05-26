

CTV Montreal





Two families are left homeless this morning after a fire destroyed two mobile homes near Boul. Sir-Wilfred-Laurier in Saint-Hubert.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. According to TVA Nouvelles, it was an 8-year-old girl who became aware of the fire and alerted family. They evacuated just before a propane tank exploded, firefighters said.

The heat from the first fire caused a second mobile home break out in flames.

Over 40 firefighters assisted in the intervention, but both homes were ultimately destroyed.

The damage is estimated at more than $150,000.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but firefighters believe it was likely an electrical issue or cigarette that started the fire.