Two missing in Nord-du-Quebec after boat capsizes on river
Published Saturday, June 2, 2018 11:12AM EDT
Two people are missing after their boat capsized on a river, in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, in Nord-du-Quebec
A third person was rescued by people who were on another boat nearby.
For an undetermined reason, the boat overturned at 2 a.m. on the O'Sullivan River in the Miquelon area.
Searches to find the two missing will be conducted Saturday by a helicopter and a boat from the Sûreté du Québec, as well as by local firefighters.
