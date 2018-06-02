

The Canadian Press





Two people are missing after their boat capsized on a river, in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, in Nord-du-Quebec

A third person was rescued by people who were on another boat nearby.

For an undetermined reason, the boat overturned at 2 a.m. on the O'Sullivan River in the Miquelon area.

Searches to find the two missing will be conducted Saturday by a helicopter and a boat from the Sûreté du Québec, as well as by local firefighters.