Two missing after landslide in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.

At least two people are missing after severe thunderstorms Saturday in Rivière-Éternité, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.

The pair were reportedly swept away by a landslide on the Notre-Dame Street roadway around 1:30 p.m., according to provincial police (SQ).

"According to the information we have, they were trying to clear the road of debris left by the storm," the SQ said.

A man in his fifties was rescued and taken to Chicoutimi hospital in critical condition.

Searches involving a helicopter, divers, ATV drivers and foot patrollers are underway to locate the missing people. Efforts are continuing on Sunday.

Route 170 was closed Saturday at the 83rd kilometre due to the landslide.

STATE OF EMERGENCY

The municipality of Rivière-Éternité, home to some 400 residents, declared a state of emergency Saturday evening.

In an 8 p.m. press release, officials said evacuations had been carried out in the afternoon and that more were expected.

"Torrential rains have caused road closures on rue Principale, rue Sainte-Thérèse, in the Parc national du Fjord-du-Saguenay, landslides and loss of electricity," the release reads.

In addition, the area between Saguenay and Tadoussac was under a tornado warning mid-day Saturday as violent thunderstorms hit the region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 2, 2023.