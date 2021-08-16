MONTREAL -- Two men are recovering from stab wounds after fights in Montreal in the past 24 hours.

ALLEY FIGHT ENDS IN STABBING

A young man is in the hospital recovering after being stabbed during an altercation involving several people in the middle of the night on Monday in Montreal's east end.

Montreal police (SPVM) have reported no arrests in relation to the fight.

The police were notified of the confrontation by a 911 call made at approximately 2:30 a.m.

The altercation took place in an alley located between de Chambly and Nicolet streets, near the intersection of Ontario St. East, in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood.

Upon arrival at the scene, police found the 27-year-old male with injuries caused by a sharp object. He was immediately transported to the hospital in critical condition.

SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois confirmed later in the morning that his condition has stabalized.

A security perimeter was set up in the area of the dispute. Investigators and forensic identification technicians from the SPVM will work on site to try to find out what happened and identify suspects.

MAN STABBED AFTER FIGHT IN PARK

A 46-year-old man was injured in the upper body by a sharp object following an argument that allegedly escalated in a downtown Montreal park on Sunday afternoon.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), an argument took place between the victim and a woman in Émilie-Gamelin Park, near the intersections of Saint-Hubert St. and Maisonneuve Blvd., at approximately 1:40 p.m.

The conflict turned ugly for an unknown reason.

Police say the man was conscious at the time of his transport to a hospital.

The SPVM says the victim is not cooperating with the police. As for the suspect, she fled before the arrival of the patrol officers.