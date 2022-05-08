Two men were shot and wounded in Montreal's west end

Two men were shot early Sunday morning outside of a building in an industrial area of west-end Montreal.

Police officers were called at approximately 4:10 a.m. to Hickmore St., near Merizzi St., in the Saint-Laurent borough.

When they arrived, they found the first victim, 30, on the scene, conscious with upper-body injuries.

He was transported to the hospital, and is out of danger, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

The second victim, 22, went to the hospital on his own, and his life is also not in danger.

Police say there was a gathering in a room in an industrial building that spilled into the streets where a fight broke out and ended in gunshots.

"That's when the two victims were injured," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

The suspect(s) fled the scene before police arrived.

A security perimeter was set up to allow investigators to analyze the scene and better understand the circumstances of the event.

The investigation is ongoing.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 8, 2022.