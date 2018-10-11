

CTV Montreal





Police are seeking two men in their 30s wanted in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old woman whose body was discovered in a burned-out car in Yamachiche, west of Trois-Rivieres.

The body of Ophelie Martin-Cyr was discovered by a passerby Wednesday morning in Ste-Marthe-du-Cap, not long after she had been reported missing. Police confirmed that the body bore marks of violence.

René Kègle, 38, and Francis Martel, 31, are now facing arrest warrants for first-degree murder, according to the Sûreté du Québec. The SQ said both men are well known to the police.

Kègle is also accused of attempted murder of another young woman after he allegedly unloaded a restricted firearm on her. The 21-year-old woman was able to escape a moving car after she was shot. She was seriously injured but is expected to survive. That woman is the one who reported her friend, Martin-Cyr, missing.

Martel is also facing a charge of accessory after the fact in connection with Martin-Cyr’s murder.

Rene Kègle is from Saint-Maurice, is 1.77 metres (5'10") tall, weighs 78 kilograms (172 lbs), and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Francis Martel is from Trois-Rivieres, is 1.8 metres (6 feet) tall, weighs 92 kilograms (203 lbs) and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees them is to call 9-1-1. Police stress that no one should intervene directly and should proceed with caution.

The SQ says the men could be found anywhere in the province.