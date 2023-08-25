Two men stabbed in Montreal; police investigating
Two men in their 20s were stabbed in Montreal's St-Laurent borough Friday afternoon, police say.
The incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. near Grenet Street and Henri-Bourassa Boulevard.
Police say a group of people were involved in an altercation that turned violent. Two men in their 20s were stabbed — one in the upper body and the other in the lower body.
One victim was found on the scene and the other showed up at hospital on his own.
Both men are expected to survive.
Police have not made any arrests in the case but it is still under investigation.
