Two men stabbed in DDO on Sunday night
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, October 7, 2018 9:21PM EDT
Two men were stabbed during a conflict in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Sunday evening at 7 p.m.
The incident took place on the corner of Arthur and Hurteau streets.
Both victims were in their 20s.
One had head injuries, while the other suffered wounds on his arms.
Both men were conscious when transported to hospital, but their condition remains unknown.
Police have set up a perimeter around the area, and also have their canine unit on scene.
