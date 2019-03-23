Featured Video
Two men stabbed, four arrested in early morning Plateau brawl
The victims, both 23 years old, were located at the corner of Berri and Bienville Sts. in the Plateau around 3:20 a.m. Saturday morning after a 911 call was placed. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, March 23, 2019 8:00AM EDT
Two men were stabbed during a brawl in the Plateau Mont Royal.
The victims, both 23 years old, were located at the corner of Berri and Bienville Sts. around 3:20 a.m. Saturday morning after a 911 call was placed.
Both men sustained upper body injuries, and were transported to hospital for treatment.
Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to the SPVM.
Montreal police proceeded to arrest four other young men - between the ages of 19 and 24 - in connection to the fight.
They were transported to a command centre, where they will be questioned.
Police are still investigating and have already swept the scene with the help of a sniffer dog.
