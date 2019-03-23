

CTV Montreal





Two men were stabbed during a brawl in the Plateau Mont Royal.

The victims, both 23 years old, were located at the corner of Berri and Bienville Sts. around 3:20 a.m. Saturday morning after a 911 call was placed.

Both men sustained upper body injuries, and were transported to hospital for treatment.

Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to the SPVM.

Montreal police proceeded to arrest four other young men - between the ages of 19 and 24 - in connection to the fight.

They were transported to a command centre, where they will be questioned.

Police are still investigating and have already swept the scene with the help of a sniffer dog.