Two men shot within an hour in Montreal, police investigating

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after two men were shot within a half-hour of each other about eight kilometres apart.

SHOT IN A PARKING LOT

Police say a 911 call about a man being shot at the Rockland Shopping Centre in the Town of Mont Royal around 12:55 p.m.

Officers arrived and found the 44-year-old man in critical condition and he was transported to the hospital.

"Investigators will try to meet with witnesses who were in the parking lot when the event took place," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Police are on the scene and have set up a perimeter. They will also analyze surveillance footage to determine whether the shooter was on foot or travelling by car.

RESTAURANT SHOOTING

Around 30 minutes later (around 1:30 p.m.), a man was shot in a restaurant on Ontario St. near St. Denis St. in Montreal's Latin Quarter neighbourhood.

Police responded and found the 50-year-old victim who had been shot in the upper body.

Initial information from the scene suggests a suspect approached the man and shot him in the restaurant, and fled the scene.

The victim is in critical condition.

There have been no arrests in relation to the shooting.

MAYOR REACTS

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante reacted to the shootings on Twitter, saying, "Two armed events occurred in the city this afternoon. The SPVM is working in the affected areas to reassure citizens and conduct the investigation. All necessary resources are in place to shed light on these crimes."



Deux évènements armés sont survenus dans la métropole cet après-midi. Le @SPVM est à pied d’œuvre dans les secteurs touchés pour rassurer les citoyen-ennes et mener l’enquête.



Toutes les ressources nécessaires sont mises en place pour faire la lumière sur ces crimes. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 23, 2022