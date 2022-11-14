Two men shot and killed four animals after breaking into Parc Omega, police say
Two men are facing charges after police say they drove into Parc Omega last week and killed four animals with a firearm.
The incident happened last Thursday after an employee called 911 around 9:30 p.m. after seeing a van drive onto the property and hearing what sounded like gunshots.
Quebec provincial police arrested the men, aged 42 and 21, who were found in their vehicle after officers responded to the wilflife park in Montebello, Que., about 134 kilometres west of Montreal.
The carcasses of three wild boars and one elk were found in the vehicle, along with at least one firearm, according to Marc Tessier, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
Tessier said the accused were scheduled to appear in court Monday to formally be charged with several offences related to killing animals, breaking and entering, as well as firearms offences
The accused are not known to police.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal could see up to 10 cm in first snowfall this week
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP arrests Hydro-Quebec employee on espionage charges
The RCMP has arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government. Yuesheng Wang, 35, from Candiac, Que. will appear in the Longueuil courthouse on Tuesday on four charges including obtaining trade secrets, a computer without authorization, and with fraud and breach of trust by a public officer.
Health Canada says it has secured more foreign supply of children's pain medication
As parents continue to struggle to find pain and fever medications for their children amid an uptick in respiratory illnesses, Health Canada announced Monday that it has secured a foreign supply of children's acetaminophen. This incoming supply will be available for retail purchase, or for parents to access at community pharmacies 'in the coming weeks.'
Lettuce prices spike amid shortage, some restaurants pull greens off menus
The cost of lettuce is spiking amid a shortage that's leading some restaurants to temporarily stop offering leafy greens on their menus.
Mugnificent! Coffee prices expected to stabilize after seven-year high
Coffee enthusiasts can expect to pay a slightly lower rate for their favourite cup of java as retail prices of coffee beans are expected to stabilize in 2023.
Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway
Officials on Monday identified the six men killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show, all of whom were experienced aviators with years of flight training.
Jay Leno recovering from burn injuries
Jay Leno is recovering from burn injuries following a gasoline fire, the former 'The Tonight Show' host told Variety.
Russia bans 100 Canadians including Margaret Atwood, Jim Carrey
Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Monday that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada.
8-year-old Ontario girl dies after suspected murder-suicide
An eight-year-old old girl is dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Oshawa, Ont. over the weekend, Durham Regional Police said Monday.
Adopt all 'layers of protection' to help most vulnerable, doctors say as respiratory viruses spread
Doctors are stressing the importance of masking and other ways to help protect yourself and others amid a growing number of respiratory illnesses in recent weeks.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Male in life-threatening condition after stabbing inside Toronto high school, police say
A male has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed inside a Toronto high school.
-
Ontario government, CUPE still 'far apart' at the bargaining table as education law is revoked
The union representing education workers across the province says they are still 'far apart' from reaching a new contract at the bargaining table with the Ontario government.
-
8-year-old Ontario girl dies after suspected murder-suicide
An eight-year-old old girl is dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Oshawa, Ont. over the weekend, Durham Regional Police said Monday.
Atlantic
-
N.B. sees first significant snowfall in the Maritimes, more to come Wednesday
New Brunswick has seen the first significant snowfall of the season in the Maritimes. Several centimetres of snow fell on parts of northern New Brunswick Sunday night into Monday morning, with reports of 16 centimetres of snow in Grand Falls, N.B.
-
Storm Nicole topples cherished P.E.I. sandstone arch damaged by Fiona
A storm has toppled a sandstone arch in Prince Edward Island that had been weakened during Fiona, the second celebrated landmark lost in the province in the last two months.
-
'Torrential rain' causes flooding in Newfoundland town already devastated by Fiona
A southwestern Newfoundland community already overwhelmed by the destruction wrought by post-tropical storm Fiona is now dealing with flooding after a weekend of heavy rainfall.
London
-
Young Londoner tries to help double amputee lying helpless near LHSC
Near one of London, Ont.’s busiest intersection rests Tom, a 59-year-old a double amputee. It’s Monday morning, and Tom has been lying on the ground, just outside the property of the London Health Sciences Centre's Victoria Hospital campus for the better part of four days. Tom is saddened most people driving by fail to notice him, but not all pass by.
-
Attempted robbery leads to stabbing, arrests: LPS
A London man is recovering from stab wounds after an altercation over the weekend.
-
Fatal crash in Grey County over the weekend
One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in West Grey over the weekend. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police, fire and EMS responded to the incident on Grey Road 4 between Allan Park Road and Grey Road 3.
Northern Ontario
-
Bus company replacing North Bay hockey team's equipment lost in fire
Tisdale Bus Lines Ltd. says it’s going to help cover the cost of new hockey equipment for the North Bay Trappers AAA U18 team after its motor coach caught fire Sunday night.
-
Two face charges after OPP find weapons, drug during traffic stop
Two men from Ajax, Ont., are facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on Highway 17 in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township on Saturday.
-
Northern police services lit Trees of Hope Sunday
In a solemn ceremonies Sunday night, police services in Timmins and Greater Sudbury joined eight other police services across Ontario in a multi-community event honouring and raising awareness Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
Calgary
-
Calgary council to hold special meeting ahead of Chu's time as deputy mayor
The City of Calgary has scheduled a special meeting of council for Tuesday afternoon, weeks ahead of what would be the start of Ward 4 Coun. Sean Chu's time as deputy mayor.
-
Sources: Ticats acquire rights to veteran quarterback Mitchell from Stampeders
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will have first crack at giving quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell a new CFL home.
-
Health Canada says it has secured more foreign supply of children's pain medication
As parents continue to struggle to find pain and fever medications for their children amid an uptick in respiratory illnesses, Health Canada announced Monday that it has secured a foreign supply of children's acetaminophen. This incoming supply will be available for retail purchase, or for parents to access at community pharmacies 'in the coming weeks.'
Kitchener
-
Ontario's top doctor urges masking indoors amid surge in young children with respiratory illnesses
Ontario’s top doctor is urging people to wear masks in public indoor settings, but stopped short of making the face coverings mandatory at a press conference Monday. Meanwhile, a local teacher’s union wishes Dr. Kieran Moore would take more decisive action.
-
Police close Waterloo road after collision
Waterloo regional police have closed a major Waterloo road due to a collision.
-
This is how much workers in Waterloo region and Guelph need to make per hour to cover the cost of living
Workers in Waterloo region and Guelph need to make at least $19.95 per hour to cover the basic cost of living in Waterloo region and Guelph, according to the Ontario Living Wage Network’s (OLWN) annual report released Monday.
Vancouver
-
15 B.C. companies benefit from federal funding for clean energy, alternative fuels sectors
The federal government is funding 60 “clean fuel” projects across Canada, 12 of which are based in British Columbia.
-
Large sum of cash found in IKEA hasn’t been claimed for months: RCMP
If you recently lost a large amount of cash while furniture shopping, you may be in luck.
-
Surrey police: report expected on transition to municipal force
The future of policing in Surrey is expected to become clearer this week. City council is set to receive an update at a meeting Monday night about the transition to a municipal force.
Edmonton
-
Health Canada says it has secured more foreign supply of children's pain medication
As parents continue to struggle to find pain and fever medications for their children amid an uptick in respiratory illnesses, Health Canada announced Monday that it has secured a foreign supply of children's acetaminophen. This incoming supply will be available for retail purchase, or for parents to access at community pharmacies 'in the coming weeks.'
-
$12M set aside to support Ukrainian students in Alberta
The Alberta government is spending millions to support students who fled the war in Ukraine.
-
Alberta-grown Nickleback, Tate McRae, Ron Sakamoto to be front and centre at JUNOS in Edmonton
Alberta artists Nickelback and Tate McRae will headline the JUNO Awards when the show returns to Edmonton in 2023.
Windsor
-
County of Essex making masks mandatory at indoor facilities
The County of Essex is once again requiring that masks be worn in county facilities.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital paediatric admissions above normal capacity
Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) officials say they, like other hospitals across the province, are seeing a surge in paediatric admissions.
-
Windsor man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
Windsor police have arrested a 31-year-old Windsor man on charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Regina
-
'Four and a half years in the making': Final touches underway for 109th Grey Cup Festival
Hundreds of workers are putting the final touches on the REAL District ahead of the 109th Grey Cup Festival.
-
Site of Regina explosion still 'unstable' as crews investigate cause
The site of an explosion in Regina is still considered 'unstable' as crews continue to investigate the cause of the blast.
-
Sask. begins mailing out $500 affordability tax credit cheques to residents
The Government of Saskatchewan began mailing out $500 affordability cheques to residents late last week.
Ottawa
-
Crane fire at LRT construction site prompts power outage in Carlingwood area
A fire that was started when a crane at an LRT construction site hit power lines on Byron Avenue knocked out power to nearly 2,300 Hydro Ottawa customers.
-
Ottawa man facing charges of hate-motivated assault in spitting incident
Ottawa police say a 27-year-old man is facing hate-motivated charges following an incident at a business in September.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash east of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash east of Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
'We stopped taking new patients': Clinic feels effects with flu season wearing on
Over the weekend, Lakeside Medical Clinic saw wait times of six to seven hours as the flu season continues to impact the province, according to Dr. Adam Ogieglo.
-
Vigil for woman killed in Saskatoon nightclub planned in Ottawa
A vigil is being organized in Ottawa for a woman who was killed in a Saskatoon nightclub.
-
Administration asks Saskatoon City Council for $25 million to buy downtown arena land
Saskatoon City Council will vote to formally approve the location for the new downtown arena on Wednesday.