VAL-D'OR, QUE. -- Two men were killed on Friday night in motorcycle accidents on Quebec roads to give a grim start to the weekend.

MAN THROWN FROM BIKE ON A CURVE

A 61-year-old man from Val-d'Or has died after losing control of his motorcycle on a curve Friday night in Abitibi-Temiscamingue, Quebec.

The accident occurred shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Highway 111, according to the Surete du Quebec (SQ).

"The 61-year-old motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Beatrice Dorsainville.

The victim was identified as Jacques Rossignol, a resident of Val-d'Or.

A SQ officer specialized in collision investigation analyzed the scene, and traffic was alternating for several hours in the area, Dorsainville said.

The SQ investigation is continuing to determine what caused the fatal crash.

SPEEDING MAY BE TO BLAME AS MAN DIES

Speed may have been a factor in a fatal motorcycle accident Friday night in Saint-Tite, Mauricie, between Quebec City and Montreal.

Calls were made to 911 shortly after 9 p.m. to report that a man had lost control of his motorcycle on Highway 153.

"The driver lost control of his motorcycle. He was ejected from his motorcycle and ended up in the ditch," said Dorsainville. "He was transported to the hospital, where unfortunately he died late in the evening."

The victim is a 33-year-old man from Saint-Tite.

His identity will be revealed only when all his relatives are notified.

"A reenactor went to the scene to analyze it. It is possible that speed played a role in this crash,'' the SQ spokesperson acknowledged.