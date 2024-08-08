Two men in Sherbrooke assaulted after using Grindr dating app: police

Sherbrooke police (SPS) are warning the public of the dangers of online dating after two men were victims of an armed assault.

Police say in both cases, the men were using Grindr, a popular dating app among the LGBTQ2S+ community.

According to the SPS, officers received a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday reporting that a man had been attacked by three individuals.

Approximately 45 minutes later, another call reported a similar assault on a second man.

"During the interviews, the two victims told us that they had made contact with a man on the Grindr dating platform," reads a SPS press release.

"The suspect's MO was to arrange a meeting with the victim, who was then surrounded and beaten up by the three men."

One of the victims was allegedly pepper-sprayed, and the other was hit with a blunt object, police say.

Both victims were taken to hospital as a precaution and treated for minor injuries.

A criminal investigation is underway, but little information is currently available about the description of the three suspects, who are believed to have fled on foot.

Anyone with information should contact Sherbrooke police at 1-800-711-1800.