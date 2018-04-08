

The Canadian Press





Two men were stabbed in downtown Montreal on Saturday night, but police said neither of their lives are in danger.

Police found the victims around 10:25 p.m. The two men, aged 18 and 23-years-old, had taken refuge in a business on Ste-Catherine St. near Robert-Bourassa.

Both had stab injuries to the upper body. Their condition is stable, according to police.

The motive and location for the attack are unknown and the two victims are refusing to collaborate.