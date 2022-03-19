Two men found dead in Quebec City, investigation underway

An investigation is underway following the discovery of two bodies Saturday in Quebec City's Saint-Roch neighbourhood.

Police identified both victims as male, one between the ages of 35 to 40 and the other aged 58. Their bodies were found around 12:30 p.m. on Notre-Dame-des-Anges St.

A security perimeter was erected in preparation for the arrival of investigators from the major crimes and forensic units.

Quebec City residents with information on the incident are asked to call 418-641-AGIR (2447). Those outside the city can leave tips to police by calling 1-888-641-AGIR.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 19, 2022.