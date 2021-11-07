MONTREAL -- Quebec's police watchdog says it's launched an investigation after two men were found dead in a Montreal apartment this morning.

The Bureau des enquetes independantes says Montreal police received a call at about 12:30 a.m. about a suspected armed assault in an apartment building in Cote-des-Neiges, a residential borough in the western part of the city.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has been called in to assist in the investigation into what led to two men's deaths in a Montreal apartment.

The bureau says officers allegedly saw a man with a knife who hid in one of the units when they arrived.

It says Montreal police later heard a person moaning from inside.

Two men, ages 39 and 45, were found unconscious in the apartment and were later pronounced dead.

The bureau says it has dispatched five investigators to probe the interaction between Montreal police and the deceased. The force itself did not provide further details.