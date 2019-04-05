

CTV Montreal





Two men were scheduled to appear in court via teleconference on Saturday to face charges following an attempted murder in Pointe-aux-Trembles on Friday evening.

The suspects - 19 and 30 - were arrested shortly after the incident occurred at 7:30 p.m at the intersection of Notre-Dame St. and 8th Avenue.

The victim, a 49-year-old man, stabilized in hospital overnight and is now expected to survive his injuries, according to SPVM spokesperson Julien Levesque.

He was struck by bullet at least once in the lower body, Levesque added.

Few details are known, as the investigation is ongoing.

A security perimeter was established, and the SPVM's canine unit swept the scene while awaiting forensic analysis.